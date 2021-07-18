Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $156.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.10 million and the highest is $162.11 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Employers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Employers by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. 71,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

