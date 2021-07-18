Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

