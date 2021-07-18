Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CRM opened at $238.43 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $183.36 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
