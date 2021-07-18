Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.43 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $183.36 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

