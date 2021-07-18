Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 626.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.89% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 4,311.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter.

XBUY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.70. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

