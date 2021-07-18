Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

