Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.82.

