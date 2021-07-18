Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $118.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $121.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21.

