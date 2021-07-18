Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 2,906 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

NYSE:ACN opened at $311.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $317.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

