Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 566,392 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $67,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

