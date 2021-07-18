Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 29,673 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.64% of Axos Financial worth $73,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

