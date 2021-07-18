Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $76,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 344.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

