Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $69.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $69,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,094,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.