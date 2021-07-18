Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $66.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $66,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.53 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23.

