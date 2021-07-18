Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,407 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.53% of Avient worth $66,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

