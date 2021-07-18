American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $73,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

