AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 45.8% in June

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
