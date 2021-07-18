AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.68. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 50,373 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Jay Sussman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Insiders sold 290,415 shares of company stock worth $12,650,999 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

