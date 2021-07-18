Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Short Interest Update

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $72.35.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.