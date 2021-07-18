Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86. 3,423,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,102% from the average session volume of 81,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

