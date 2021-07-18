AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital increased their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.20.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.14. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

