Alpha Impact Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $1,062.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00102708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00146823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,464.86 or 1.00209010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.