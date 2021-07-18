Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.19 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00145749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,710.82 or 0.99800580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

