AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $96.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $245,881.10 and $96.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

