Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Allison Transmission worth $57,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $51,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $40.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

