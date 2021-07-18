AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 285,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 699,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter.

AFB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,812. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

