Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $937.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.90 million and the lowest is $916.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $616.12. 472,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $598.98. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.