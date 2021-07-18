Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra, Newpek and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry.

