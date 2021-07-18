Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.