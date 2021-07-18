Alexander D. Moore Sells 5,600 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) President Alexander D. Moore sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00.

Alexander D. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00.

PLTR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.37. 19,503,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,541,168. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

