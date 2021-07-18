Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 208.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Albemarle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $180.66 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $192.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

