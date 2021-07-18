Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $8,171.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00810185 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

