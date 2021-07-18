Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $285.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

