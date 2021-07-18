Air Canada (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million.
Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.42. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.