Air Canada (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.37.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.42. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.