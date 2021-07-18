AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0016 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $28,066.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00829726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

