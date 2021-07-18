AGAr Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Million (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $273.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for about $212.55 or 0.00670730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00101772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.60 or 1.00112155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

