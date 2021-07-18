Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,511 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.