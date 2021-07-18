Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ADYX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19. Adynxx has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

