Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121,983.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $121,983.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00021164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,388 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

