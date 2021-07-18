Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

