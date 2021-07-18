Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $63.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adient by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

