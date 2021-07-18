Adam Sragovicz Purchases 1,000 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CFO Adam Sragovicz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $4.31 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

