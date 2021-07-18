Adam J. Weiss Sells 317,052 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Adam J. Weiss sold 317,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 354,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

