Adam J. Weiss Sells 317,052 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Adam J. Weiss sold 317,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88.
Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 354,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
