ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the June 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.32 on Friday. ACNB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $246.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,132 shares of company stock worth $570,632. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACNB by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ACNB by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

