Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $317.55

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $317.55 and last traded at $312.84, with a volume of 33339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

