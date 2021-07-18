Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 353.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.