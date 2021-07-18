Abyss (ABYSS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $207,994.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $207,994.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.04 or 0.00801696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

