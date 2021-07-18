Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.37 Million

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report $857.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.76 million and the lowest is $811.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,268 shares of company stock worth $12,805,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

