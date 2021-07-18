Aaron Boynton Sells 2,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,475.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.