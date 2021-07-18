96,663 Shares in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Americas Technology Acquisition by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

