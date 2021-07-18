9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NMTR. began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.28.

NMTR stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $271.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

